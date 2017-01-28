Gov Bindow Constructs 107 Roads In Adamawa

Adamawa State governor, Senator Jibrilla Bindow hinted yesterday that under his watch, the state government has executed about 107 road contracts in different parts of the state.

According to him, this feat achieved between May 29, 2015 when he assumed office and now, has surpassed the records of his predecessors in terms of infrastructural development since the return to democracy in 1999.

The governor, who listed the roads to include all the roads in and around Yola town reconstructed with streetlights, state of the art drainage systems and road signs, added that the roads were neglected by previous administrations in the state.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday, Governor Bindow said, “Some of the roads constructed outside Yola metropolis include those of Mubi (his local government) which has been transformed to a model council headquarters. Remote communities are not left out in these developmental strides. Communities hitherto inaccessible have been given new lease of life by our all-inclusive developmental initiatives.

“In addition to the massive road infrastructures, which even my opponents cannot deny, adequate provision has been made in the 2017 budget, currently before the State House of Assembly, for the commencement of the rehabilitation of five general hospitals spread across the three senatorial districts in the state. This is without prejudice to other landmark projects earmarked in this year’s budget”.

Governor Bindow further noted that his administration was able to achieve all these unparalleled feats through the strict adherence to fiscal discipline, avoidance of leakages and wastages in the conduct of government businesses and management of public finance.

He said one example of the fiscal discipline of his administration, which according to him, is rare among public officials in Nigeria, is the fact that he had never chartered a jet or plane of any kind like his contemporaries.

“I board commercial aircrafts like any other citizen”, he stated, adding that “I will surpass my campaign promises in all sectors by 2018 and Adamawa people will not forget me in the next 50 years”.