Ambode Bans LG Officers From Traffic Management Duties

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has banned Local Government officials from engaging in the managing traffic situation in the state, to stop them from extorting motorists in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation Prince Anofiu Elegushi who disclosed this to journalists at a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos said there have been complaints about the role of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in traffic enforcement

Elegushi said, “Indeed, there are traffic units in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas. However, this is not a responsibility for the third tier of Government. We have reported instances of illegal arrest, extortion and general impunity on the part of the Local Government operatives. It is then appropriate to disband all the units and outfits parading as Local Government Traffic Units. This has been communicated to all these Agencies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, officials of the Ministry will start monitoring and any infraction will be dealt with in full compliance with the Law. Let me also reiterate that only the Nigerian Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Taskforce on Special Offences and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) can perform Traffic Duties.”

He urged Lagosians to report any such illegal activities to the Ministry of Transportation, saying the ministry has zero tolerance for illegal traffic duties.

“At no time have we considered ceding our responsibilities to any other tier of Government. Though, we continue to co-operate with persons involved in Transportation, we are committed to ensuring a peaceful and pleasant motoring experience,” he added.

The commissioner said the state government has deemed it necessary to review the official number plate regime so as to ensure better identification of government vehicles, saying the era of abuse of the official number plates and its negative consequences on security were over.