Students Set To Protest Fee Hike

A coalition of students’ organisations under of Save TASUED and Fund Education Coalition (STAFEC) has declared Monday, February 6, to stage mass protest in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, against what they described as the continued neglect of education, and particularly tertiary education subsector in the state.

The student bodies comprises Tai Solarin Students’ Union, National Universities Education Students’ Association (NUESA), Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neoliberal Attacks (ANSA), among others.

In a statement signed by Sanni Ramon, Ewetola AbdulRamon, Sanyaolu Juwon, and Tomi Aina on behalf of Tai Solarin Students’ Union, NUESA, ANSA and Students’ and Youth Activists Support Initiative, respectively, they condemned fee hike in Tai Solarin University of Education, and other higher institutions across the state.

“The mass action is aimed at showing our displeasure towards the premeditated neglect of public education especially TASUED. We take exception to the illegal and arbitrary tax of N10, 000 imposed on students and we reject in totality, the increment in acceptance fee from N30, 000 to N40, 000. The coalition maintains an outright rejection of the introduction of N25, 000 registration fee; we consider it as fraudulent, thoughtless and unacceptable especially at the time the same students and their unpaid parents barely manage to pay the exorbitant N76, 500 school fees, astronomical acceptance fee and many other ridiculous charges.”

“The astronomical school fees of TASUED, the increase in the charges of vocational studies (subsequently and fraudulently disguised as registration fee) from N1000 to N25, 000, the imposition of N20, 000 as penalty for late submission of clearance file and the despotic increment of acceptance fee from N30, 000 to N40, 000; are few of the many anti-poor/student policies incited by government unacceptable neglect of the institution,” the statement added.