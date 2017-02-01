USAID Partners Chi Farms, Niji Foods On Agriculture

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has entered into partnerships with two Nigerian companies, Chi Farms and Niji Foods, to develop the agriculture sector and boost economic growth in the country.

The agribusiness partnerships, launched yesterday in Lagos as part of the U.S. Government’s Feed the Future programme, will focus on building the capacities of smallholder farmers by providing technical advisory services and expanded market opportunities and consequently limiting the importation of fishery and poultry products into Nigeria.

“With Nigeria’s increasing population, these programmes are vital to achieving food security and lowering dependency on exports. Public-private partnerships are a proven way of expanding investment in agriculture, improving both efficiency and productivity,” said USAID Nigeria Head of Mission, Michael T. Harvey.”

Speaking on the benefits of the partnership, manager of TGI Group, which is the holding company of Chi Farms Limited, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, said under the partnership, Nigeria’s domestic fish production would increase to meet the growing demand as the company will train 1,000 smallholder fish farmers in Lagos and Ogun States on new farming techniques, access to credit, and marketing skills to help raise incomes.