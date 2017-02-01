Port Reforms: NIMASA Seeks Stakeholders Input

The Director General, DG, of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has called on stakeholders in the maritime industry to make input in the ongoing Port Reform Agenda of the present administration in other to reposition the maritime industry for greater efficiency.

Peterside who made the call in Lagos when he played host to a delegation of the Editorial Board of the Nation Newspaper led by its chairman Mr. Sam Omatseye and the chief strategist of Epsilon Limited Mr. Amechi Chukwujama, stressed the need to harness a synergy of ideas from all stakeholders towards ensuring a very user friendly port system that will be a model in the sub-region.

The visit was to brief the DG on preparation for a proposed port reforms conference in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

He said the need for seamless transaction at the Ports cannot be over emphasized.

He asserted that the proposed conference would help reposition the Maritime Sector for the realization of the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) Mr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh in his contribution made a case for the inclusion of the railways in the intended ports reform in order to decongest the roads.

Mr. Fashakin Rotimi Joseph (Executive Director Operations) on his part commended the Nation Newspaper for conceiving and proposing the conference which is expected to create awareness and set acceptable standards for port operations in Nigeria.