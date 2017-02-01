‘Trypanosomosis Lies At The Heart Of Africa’s Struggle Against Poverty’

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has said probably more than any other disease affecting both livestock and people, Trypanosomosis threatens human and livestock health and agricultural production and, thereby, rural development and poverty alleviation in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a statement to Leadership,it states that the disease, transmitted mainly by tsetse flies, is prevalent in 37 countries among the poorest of the world.

The statement revealed that the topic centered talks between FAO Sub-regional Coordinator and Representative to the AU and UNECA Patrick Kormawa and the Nigerian Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbonnya Onu.

The two officials discussed the impact of the disease on food security and challenges common to countries of the Eastern Africa Sub-region and Nigeria such as the presence of tsetse fly and the black fly, both trans-boundary pests that have adverse effects on food security in parts of the continent.

According to the Nigerian Minister,”the control and eradication of Tsetse fly in Nigeria, with adequate budgetary resources, will have a huge socio-economic impact on the people in affected communities and is a task that the country believes it should embark on”

In proposing actions towards the eradication of the tsetse fly and the disease, Patrick Kormawa called for stronger commitment of governments and development partners to promoting programmes on the control and elimination of the Animal African Trypanosomosis within regions in Africa that are infested by the tsetse fly.

He said “Another key element is that of the promotion of south-south cooperation to eradicate the Animal Trypanosomosis which should focus on sharing good practices, technology and scientific knowledge-sharing”

FAO Representative to Ethiopia, Amadou Allahoury said ”Knowledge and experience sharing are crucial”, adding that “We are open to support Nigeria in this exchange of experience on pests and food security”, he added.

The participants in their key recommendations urged that long-term planning and sustained financial commitment are necessary by Key players in the control and eradication of the disease include the FAO-led Programme against African Trypanosomosis (PAAT), AU-PATTEC, IAEA and WHO.

FAO also brought forward the importance of linking livestock health and tsetse and Trypanosomosis elimination with nutrition programs such as that of the Nigerian school food and nutrition program. This creates market for agricultural products