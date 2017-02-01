3 Ministries To Sensitise Nigerians On Stainless Grinding Machines

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has said that the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Health and Science and Technology will partner with the media to educate Nigerians on the need to embrace the new technology of operating and using electronic Stainless Grinding Machine.

Ogbeh revealed this at a press briefing in Abuja recently when a company, Niji Lucas Nigerian Limited, visited the ministry to demonstrate the operational system of the stainless grinding machine. He disclosed that grinding of pepper, tomatoes among others with the usual iron grinding machines in our household and other food outlets across the country could cause health hazard due to the metallic substances that usually mix with the processed items.

He added that the cases of liver and kidney problems among youths and children may be attributed to poor food processing methods of the populace. The minister maintained that “the food we eat can be a source of health or poison depending on how the food is processed, stressing that the food we take are very good but our shortcoming is the processing method which poses danger to our health”.

Also speaking, the managing director, Niji Lucas Nigerian Ltd, Engr. Kola Adeniji said “the company’s mindset for the construction of the electric grinding machine is to ensure that Nigerians have healthy living by keying into the new technology in food processing.” He said the machine works according to its capacity and is very easy to operate. He demonstrated how the machine works with the grinding of tomatoes, pepper and onions at the occasion.