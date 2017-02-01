Shippers’ Council Donates Patrol Van To Marine Police

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, has donated a Toyota Hilux patrol van to the Marine Police Command to boost operations of Command at the ports.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, while handing the key of the vehicle to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Kola Sodipo of Marine Police Command at the NSC’s headquarters, said that the vehicle was donated to the police as part of the Council’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and especially on the resolve of the Council to maintain maximum security around the Port community.

He said that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council as Port regulator has resolved to transform Nigerian Ports to make them attractive and efficient and enjoined the Police to be a dependable partner with the Council in order to achieve this target.

He maintained that the Council’s collaboration with the Marine Police Command would help to address various security challenges at the Sea Ports.

Hassan Bello commended the Nigeria Police Marine Command for the role they have played at the maintaining security at the Ports and around its community.

In his response, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Marine Police Command, AIG, Kola Sodipo expressed appreciation to the Management and Staff of the Council for donation and assured that the vehicle would be put into maximum use for the security patrol in the Port environ.

He also called on other agencies to emulate the Council’s gesture by assisting the Nigeria Police in the discharge of its duties.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council had earlier donated a pick-up van to the Federal Roads Committee Surveillance Action Against Road Abuse to aid their operations in addressing the perennial gridlock in Apap