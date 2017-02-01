Pakistan-Nigeria Cooperation At Highest Point – Foreign Minister

Pakistani foreign minister,Syed Tariq Fatemi has revealed that the ties between Pakistan and Nigeria had moved beyond commercial and economic gains to defence cooperation.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, Fatemi said that the recent purchase of 10 Pakistani – made Trainer Aircraft by the Nigerian government was an example of the excellent cooperation between the two developing countries, adding that the feat was a breakthrough and a strong message of confidence.

Fatemi who noted that Pakistan and Nigeria had enjoyed robust diplomatic relations for decades, expressed his country’s readiness to extend support in all areas, especially the defence sector.

However, the minister stated that over twenty Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and Nigeria were lying dormant as much attention was not being paid to them by both countries.

Buttressing the foreign minister’s point, chairman, Board of Governors, Institute of Strategic Studies, Ambassador Khalid Mahmoud, disclosed that the volume of trade between both countries stood at a not- too – encouraging figure of $65million, a far cry from over $145bn worth of trade potentials.