NBRRI Launches First Nigerian Engineering Subgrade Soils Atlas

The Nigerian Building and Roads Research Institute (NBRRI), a parastatal under the ministry of Science and Technology, has launched the first ever Engineering Subgrade Soils Atlas of Nigeria.

Speaking at the public presentation yesterday in Abuja, the minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said that compiling the map was a step in the right direction as information, data and subgrade soils maps generated are invaluable aids to road planners, designers and contractors who can obtain prior insight about the expected types of subsurface soils before they engage in any detailed fieldwork.

The minister urged NBRRI to make numerous copies of the map available to related MDA’s and stakeholders for routine planning and works, even as he promised to prevail on his colleagues at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to patronise the map specifically designed for Nigeria.

He said, “Numerous copies of the atlas must be required and kept at the Federal Ministries of Works, Housing and Water Resources, in their headquarters, principal offices and zonal and state offices as well as state ministries of Works, Housing and Water Resources as well as local government departments, urban and regional planning authorities, consultants and contractor’s offices, etc, for routine and planning works.”