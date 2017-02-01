Benue Commissioner Exonerates Self From Alleged N12m Fertiliser Scam

The Benue State commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, James Anbua has exonerated himself from the alleged N12 million fertiliser scandal rocking the ministry.

The Commissioner stated this while throwing more light on the fraud allegation of fertilizer transaction involving three senior staff of the ministry including the Director of Finance, Christiana Mhambe; Accountant, Samson Abeh and the Cashier in the Ministry, Susan Chieriyol.

The suspected staff had allegedly used the State Government’s Account to defraud their customers after collecting a whopping N12 million from them to supply them with the farm input but later reneged on the earlier agreement.

The Commissioner was also allegedly roped into the transaction which is now generating controversy in government circles.

But in a statement, Mr. Abua dissociated himself from the scam saying, when the illegal transaction was uncovered, he swiftly contacted the police and handed the matter to police for full investigation.