almakura11

Nasarawa Moves Against Land Syndicates In Karu

— Feb 1, 2017 4:40 am | Leave a comment

In an effort to check activities of land racketeers in Mararaba-Greater Karu, Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has inaugurated a 10-man task force on verification of land titles, demolition of illegal structures and reclaiming of government land.

Inaugurating the task force in Lafia, yesterday, Al-Makura said henceforth government would not condone the nefarious activities of  the cabal and racketeering rings who specialise in grabbing government  lands and construction of illegal structures without relevant government approvals.

The governor charged the committee members to ensure that those involved in land racketeering are arrested and prosecuted, noting that the syndicates have constitute themselves into a cabal in connivance  with  some government officials and security agents making it difficult to implement its far reaching policies on land administration.

He explained that the activities of the cable are creating havoc to  both land owners and government in the areas of planning and economic activities.

The governor who gave the task force three months within which to submit its report, urged the committee to verify land titles and identify all government lands within the greater Karu area as part of terms of reference of the committee.

He added that government will also implement the 2013 report on land verification in Keffi, Akwanga and Nasarawa local government areas, vowing that anybody caught will be dealt with no matter how highly placed.

