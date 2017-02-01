Nigerian News from Leadership News
Military Recruitments: Kwara Assembly Summons SSG, Revenue Board Chair

Feb 1, 2017

The Kwara  State House of Assembly  yesterday summoned the secretary to the state government, Alh Isiaka  Gold and the  chairman of the state internal revenue service,  Dr  Murtala  Awodun  over alleged shortchanging of Kwarans in  the  recent military and paramilitary recruitment exercises.

The house issued the summon  after accepting an explanation from the chairman of the House committee on Judiciary  on the  committee’s findings on the alleged shortchanging of Kwara indigenes in military and paramilitary recruitments.

It directed  Gold and Awodun to appear before the House committee on Judiciary by 1.00 pm today.

The secretary to the state government is expected to explain details of recruitment while the chairman of internal revenue service will explain the alleged proliferation of certificates of origin of various local government in the  state.

The house had last Thursday passed a resolution after adopting a motion, directing its committee on Judiciary to investigate alleged shortchanging of Kwara indigenes in military recruitment.

