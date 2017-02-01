Military Recruitments: Kwara Assembly Summons SSG, Revenue Board Chair

The Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday summoned the secretary to the state government, Alh Isiaka Gold and the chairman of the state internal revenue service, Dr Murtala Awodun over alleged shortchanging of Kwarans in the recent military and paramilitary recruitment exercises.

The house issued the summon after accepting an explanation from the chairman of the House committee on Judiciary on the committee’s findings on the alleged shortchanging of Kwara indigenes in military and paramilitary recruitments.

It directed Gold and Awodun to appear before the House committee on Judiciary by 1.00 pm today.

The secretary to the state government is expected to explain details of recruitment while the chairman of internal revenue service will explain the alleged proliferation of certificates of origin of various local government in the state.

The house had last Thursday passed a resolution after adopting a motion, directing its committee on Judiciary to investigate alleged shortchanging of Kwara indigenes in military recruitment.