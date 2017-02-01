Recession: Nigerians Should Be Patient With PMB – BSO

FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to build more dams in the Federal Capital Territory, to upscale the living standard of the residents of the territory.

Bello who made the call yesterday while receiving the minister of Water Resources in his office noted that the construction of new dams in the FCT would go a long way in improving economic activities in the rural areas, where majority of farmers live.

The minister reiterated that the relationship between the Ministry of Water Resources and the FCT Administration has been a very close one and very beneficial for Abuja city and the territory in general.

He explained that water supply for Abuja and the greater Abuja environment comes from the Lower Usuma Dam which, according to him, can be fed from the Gurara Dam during dry seasons.

“As you also know, the dam was designed in such a way that Gurara Dam is to provide support at some specific periods in the year with additional raw water supply to be able to cater for the city. This support in recent times has been very crucial to us especially as the city keeps on expanding population wise and even physically with many districts being opened with enormous water reticulation being done,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Hussaini Adamu remarked that the Gurara pipeline project was initiated basically to feed into the Lower Usuma Dam to augment the storage of the dam, especially during the dry season.

Adamu revealed that his team was in FCT Administration (FCTA) because the Gurara Water Transfer project was finished many years ago by the contractor, but there has not been any concerted effort to take over the project, either by the Ministry of Water Resources or FCTA thereby having a contract that was hundred percent completed but no closure.

“When I assumed duty in November 2015 and I was getting briefed on all the on-going projects, I became very much interested in this project because of the time space that the project had been finished and nobody has taken over. I was made to understand that there was a Joint Committee between the FCTA and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources working out how to take over the project but not much work had been done.

Accordingly, we reactivated that committee and got them to interface with the contractor. One of the key issues was that the contractor had been maintaining the pipeline for several years, but had not been paid and nobody had taken over,” he noted.