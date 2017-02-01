Rivers CP, Mobolaji Odesanya, Dies At 56

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Mobolaji Odesanya has passed on at the age of 56 years. He died after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital, Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

In a statement announcing the demise of the CP, Force PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood said the late Commissioner of Police was enlisted into the Force on February 1, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the rank.

The statement noted that the late CP served as deputy commissioner of Police Department of Operations and that of Finance and Administration in

Rivers State before he was promoted and posted as Commissioner of Police Rivers State Police Command on the 20th July, 2016, the position he held until his sudden demise on January, 31, 2017 after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

The statement added that “the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss regrets to announce the demise of a serving commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command who passed on at the age of 56 years after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

“The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and his management team, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to commiserate with the Odesanya family of Ikenne Town, Ogun State, the government and good people of Ogun state on the demise and passage unto glory of their illustrious son, CP. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and the good Lord grant his family and the government and good people of Ogun state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”