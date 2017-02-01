Nigerian News from Leadership News
Gwagwalada Chairman Lauds FG’s ‘Beyond The Grid’ Initiative

— Feb 1, 2017 5:07 am | Leave a comment

The chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze has lauded the federal government’s solar home programme tagged: “Beyond the Grid.”

Speaking during the launching of the beyond the grid initiative in Wuna community yesterday, he described the launching as a historic chapter in the political life of the council being the first to benefit from the initiative.

He said, “Today, the revolution of the federal government to go beyond the grid will go a long way in improving the socioeconomic activities of the benefiting community.

“As blood is important to the body, so is electricity to the economy of any society. The choice of Wuna community is thinking in the right direction as the people are predominantly farmers and operators of small and medium scale business which the launch of the solar home system will have a great impact on them,” he said

He stated that the good people of Gwagwalada area  council and the host community will forever be grateful to the federal government and the development partners for the project.

