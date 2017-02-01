AMAC Marshal Arrests 3 Men For Theft Of Armoured Cables

Men of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Marshal yesterday arrested three middle-aged men for allegedly stealing armoured cables at Brookstone Estate, Karsarna in Gwarinpa area of FCT.

The men identified as Dahiru Useni (27), from Kano, Joel Yaya (28), from Kaduna, and John Onori (25), from Cotonou, Benin Republic, were caught with the armoured cables on Sunday night at about 9pm while they were trying to escape.

In a statement signed by the public relations officer of AMAC Marsha,l Kingsley Madaki, stated that the Marshal General, Kassim Isyaku Chicha called on residents to always make available necessary information to marshal personnel in order to allow them kick out criminality from the territory.

He commended the gallant security personnel for the arrest and urged them to be more vigilant on their beat.

The Marshal General said further that those caught have been handed over to the Gwarinpa police division for further interrogation and prosecution.

“We are contributing our quota to our community because our community is our responsibility. Since we started, we have been managing the institution to avoid giving the enemies of the council the benefit to laugh at the initiative.

The major challenges we have faced since inception is partnership. By now we had expected investors with good intention for the security of the council to come invest massively on the initiative, because by the doing that the council will be secured for business to thrive,” he stated