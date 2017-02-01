Nigerian News from Leadership News
First Lady Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari Vows To Tackle Health Challenges Of Women, Children

— Feb 1, 2017 5:11 am | Leave a comment

Wife of the President, Her Excellency Mrs. Aisha Buhari has reiterated her commitment to tackling health challenges affecting women and children in the country.

Hajia Buhari who stated this while commissioning a borehole donated by her project Future Assured to Gofinda community near the FCT called on Nigerians to ensure that they use clean and safe drinking water in order to avoid water borne diseases.

Mrs. Buhari enjoined communities to take charge of their health by promoting filtering in areas where clean water is a huge challenge.

The first lady who was represented by the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Mrs. Pauline Tallen urged organizations and philanthropic individuals to replicate her gesture in other communities saying it is the surest way of improving the health of communities.

