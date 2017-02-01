Bagudu Presents N139.3bn 2017 Budget To Kebbi Assembly

Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has presented 2017 budget proposal of N139.3bn to the State House Assembly.

The governor while presenting the budget to the State House of Assembly in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday declared that a total of N40bn is for recurrent expenditure while N99.1bn is for capital expenditure.

He stressed the need for Kebbi to get its priorities right for this year’s budget to make people of the state wealthier.

He said his government would give top priority to agriculture, education, health and infrastructure.

According to him, in-spite of challenges in executing the 2015 budget due to the current economic recession in the country, the state recorded some remarkable success in the areas of security, agriculture, power supply and health.

Bagudu said security in the state has improved especially in areas such as Danko/ Wasagu, Warrah and Shanga where cattle rustling, Kidnapping and armed robbery has been rampant.

“People can now go to their various farms without fear. I think this was a remarkable achievement that we have recorded in the provision security in the state”, he said.

The governor also said that more states are now patronising Kebbi because of the tremendous success it has recorded in rice production citing example with Lagos state partnership that gave birth to lake rice.

It would be recalled that a total of N109.7bn was approved for 2016 budget in the state.