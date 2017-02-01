People Are Fuelling Southern Kaduna Crisis For Financial Gains – el-Rufai

Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State has on Tuesday said some people were fueling the crisis in Southern Kaduna for money and political gains.

The governor, explained that one of the reasons why Southern Kaduna crises has continued unabated was because those involved have neither been punished nor prosecuted in the last 35 years.

Briefing senate Ad-Hoc committee on Southern Kaduna crisis and other parts of the country at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, el- Rufai called on the senate to make more budgetary provision for security agencies to tackle challenges across the nation.

The governor, who took hours to explain the causes and solutions to the crisis which he noted started since 1980, said his administration is determined to bring an end to the killings by laying strong foundation of law and order by prosecuting the perpetrators.

The governor,however said, he presented a proposal to the federal government for a broad security covering North, West and Central zones to avoid moving of bandits, kidnappers and other criminals to other states when confronted by the operatives.

el-Rufai said “As the chief security officer of the state, we really do not have control over the security agencies, we have committed so much in funding security agencies in the state. We have bought even bullet proof vests, we have committed N4bn in support of security agencies in the state.

“We are calling on the senate for additional support for security agencies in the budget. There is also the need for training and retraining of security agencies, and the purchase of additional security equipment.

“The state government will continue to support the security agencies in the state even though it is the responsibility of the federal government.”