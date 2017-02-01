Sokoto To Establish 244 Secondary Schools – Commissioner

As a measure to scale up the speedy benefit of the state of emergency declared on education in Sokoto state, plans are on the way to ensure that, each of the 244 wards in the state get at least a Junior Secondary school (JSS) soon.

Making the disclosure yesterday at the 2017 state stakeholders’ budget summit, commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Jabbi Kilgore affirmed that only sound and quality education could guarantee the needed development.

Dr. Jabbi who insisted that, the state is still in dire need of teachers lamented that, most of the teachers prefer to work within the metropolis.

According to him, the development where teachers do not want to teach in the rural areas is not only robbing off on the schools in the rural communities but also adding to undue workload for the teachers of such communities.

Dr. Jabbi decried the scenario where an individual in a rural area serves as both the Principal, Vice Principal as well as a teachers in some schools.

In his suggestion of the best way out, governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State said he will soon unveil fresh package for teachers in the state.

Tambuwal said that, it is not possible to have quality education without quality teachers.