Group Decries Trump’s Ban On Muslim Migrants

— Feb 1, 2017 5:32 am | Leave a comment

National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has decried U.S. president, Donald Trump’s new order on Muslim emigrants, saying it is cruel, unfriendly and ungenerous.

The group’s national president, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde yesterday noted that the new American president’s order on Visa has implications on international cooperation and collaboration for development and advancement.

It therefore implored the new occupant of the White House in America to have a rethink on the order which had sparked a global  outcry, just as it called on the Nigerian government and other affected countries to explore diplomatic approach at forcing President Trump to rescind his policies.

It advocated for the establishment of Ministry of Religious Affairs or Agency that would regulate and monitor the activities of religious  preachers in the country, stating that licensing of religious  preachers in the country will check their excesses and act as antidote to hate preaching and inflammatory utterances that tend to undermine the fragile peace in the country.

While noting that such agency exists in certain parts of the country, it stressed the need to empower and strengthen them to enable them carry out such function.

