Justice Ademola Did Not Demand Bribe From Me – Witness

One of the Prosecution Witness in the on-going trial of Justice

Adeniyi Ademola and two others over alleged receipt of gratification yesterday admitted that he is at the moment standing trial over alleged embezzlement of over N3.6 billion pension funds.

The Federal Government is prosecuting Justice Ademola, his wife, Olubowale and Joe Agi, SAN on a 16 count charge bothering on receipt of gratification and illegal possession of fire arms.

During the trial yesterday, the prosecution called its sixth  witness, Dr. Shuaibu Teidi, a former Director in the Pension Office of the Federal Civil Service.

The witness was brought to give evidence that Justice Ademola requested for a bribe of N25 million while he was presiding over his  trial.

In his evidence in chief, led by prosecution counsel, the witness told the court that he was arraigned before Justice Ademola around 2012 and was kept in prison for about 14 months where he developed high blood pressure and diabetes.

He told the court that the judge gave him a stringent bail condition  and refused to vary, an act which made him approach the Court of  Appeal for variation and was consequently released in 2014 after his bail condition was varied.

