Reps May Seek Revocation Of Oil Blocks

The House of Representatives may seek revocation of some oil block licenses issued without due process.

The House of Representatives Committee investigating the status of several Oil Prospecting Licences (OPL) and Oil Mining Leases (OML) and marginal oil fields discovered that some oil and gas companies are operating in defiant of the law.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Gideon Gwani expressed disappointment at the response of some oil and gas companies that failed to present presidential approvals for their licenses.

Although, Gwani did not specifically mentioned the oil licences likely to be affected, the revocation may not be unconnected to non-payment of signature bonuses and royalties on some oil blocks.

The committee established that signature bonuses amounting to $835 million which accrued from OPL 250, 291, 332, 276, 321,323,283,315,

257, 279, 285, 288, 298, 471, 289, 284 and 236, as well as part

payment of $271.18 million signature bonuses from OPL 214, 324, 320, 318, 256, 242, 223, 221, 245, 247, 322, 248 and 249 could not be traced.

“We need evidence that full payments were made for OPLs 250, 291, 332, 276, 321,323,283,315, 257, 279, 285, 288, 298, 471, 289, 284 and 236 and the total amount of what we are looking for is $835 million.

We also need evidence of part payment of OPLs 214, 324, 320, 318, 256,

242, 223, 221, 245, 247, 322, 248 and 249 which amounts to $271.18 million leaving the balance of $648.2million,” Gwani said.

“Revocation of such licences would even be good for the country as it will provide the opportunity for our Niger Delta oil and gas investors to partake in the new bidding process,” he said.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) had admitted before the committee that it had no records of Presidential approvals for some of the licences that were granted through discretionary powers of the Petroleum Resources Minister.

The Committee made its declaration after Oriental Energy and Platform Petroleum failed to provide satisfactory responses to issues of licence approval and payment of royalty to the federal government.

While Oriental Energy failed to prove the authenticity of its license, Platform Petroleum said it defaulted in royalty payment for the entirety of 2016.