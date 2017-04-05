. . . As Gov Masari Vows To Blacklist Some Contractors

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari has vowed to blacklist any contractor found to have compromised quality in execution of the state government’s projects.

Masari gave the warning yesterday in Government House Katsina at the inauguration of a committee to verify projects executed under the state ministry of education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the State Technical Education Board (STEB).

The governor charged the Architect Musa Dangiwa- led panel to verify the quality of the projects as part of the efforts to ensure judicious utilisation of scare resources by the present state administration.

He equally urged the committee to verify the clinics constructed under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) they would come across during visitation to projects in the education sector.

The committee, according to him, would also recommend, among others, ways to ensure that head teachers would be made accountable for both pupils and infrastructure in schools.

Responding on behalf of members of the committee, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, pledged their readiness to discharge their task without fear or favour.