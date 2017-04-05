Alleged N1.97bn Contract Scam: God Has Vindicated Me – Orubebe

Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe said, he has been vindicated by God after an Abuja High Court sitting at Apo, yesterday, struck out six-count charge preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC), over his alleged complicity in a N1.97billion contract fraud. Elder Orubebe who reacted to LEADERSHIP via Telephone after the judgement, said, “ though men were out to ruin me, my Jehovah Overdo has vindicated me. In fact, I have seen the goodness of the Lord today.”

Orubebe who reiterated that he was only an innocent victim, marked to be sacrificed because of his intimate relationship with former president Goodluck Jonathan, maintained that “the innocent may fall, the innocent may stumble, but he will never suffer in vain.

Trial Justice Olukayode Adeniyi discharged and acquitted the defendants, after the charge was withdrawn by the prosecution who failed to establish that Orubebe, who served under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, diverted funds meant for the compensation of owners of properties on Eket Urban section of the East-West Road in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Orubebe who maintained that he never stole from government nor deprived Niger Deltans of their due, said, “I made a vow in 2007 not to disappoint God when I took oath of office to serve my motherland as a minister.”

Aside the fact that I hold my integrity and faith in God in high esteem, I went into government to serve Nigerians not my pocket nor bank accounts. Right from the day I was taken to court, I maintained that I was innocent and God has proven that today.”