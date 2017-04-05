Reps Probe Delisting Of Varsity Programmes

The House of Representative yesterday mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education to investigate the federal government’s directive to scale down non-agricultural programmes from the curriculum of Federal Universities of Agriculture.

The decision is sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Sam Onuigbo.

In his lead debate, Onuigbo stressed the need for Ministries of Education and Agriculture and Rural Development to halt the implementation of the directive pending a comprehensive appraisal of the rationale behind it by stakeholders.

He noted that any effort to phase out non-agricultural programmes will distort the efficient running of teaching and learning of the professional core agricultural courses in the universities.

He added that there already exists a kind of symbiotic relationship between the core agricultural and non-agricultural courses, with each programme complementing the delivery of the academic curriculum of the other.

“The world has given rise to the necessity to focus on combining both technological and management skills in agricultural profession to be grounded in science, management techniques and social skills that drive today’s sustainable agricultural economy.

“It is deeply troubling that academic programmes with outstanding records of excellence could be blacklisted for closure simply because they coexisted to enrich agricultural programmes as obtainable globally,’’ Onuigbo lamented.

The lawmaker expressed worry that phasing out of Collage of Management Sciences in the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU), Umudike, Abia State will have its attendant effects on the students.