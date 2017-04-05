20 NPFL Clubs Inch Closer To ‘Financial Freedom’



Nine of the 20 clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Tuesday in Lagos took a major step closer to being listed in one the country’s capital markets when their representatives met with financial, banking and legal advisors that will facilitate the process.

Eight of the clubs were nominated by at the Annual General Meeting of the League Management Company (LMC) as pilots for the scheme expected to change the face of domestic football in the country.

The eight clubs are Enyimba International, Kano Pillars, Rangers International of Enugu and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri. The others are MFM FC of Lagos, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Gombe United of Gombe while Abia Warriors elected to be part of the pilot scheme.

Chief Executive Officer of the LMC, Nduka Irabor, urged the club representatives to take full advantage of this interesting development to turn the fortunes of their teams around.

Irabor said that the league had grown over the years from having about 2,000 people at the stadia to having over 25,000 people at some of the match venues.

He said: “Teams like Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars consistently attract huge spectators at their centres but they have to make this count in many ways especially on merchandising. What is the essence of having huge fans if we cannot seize the opportunity to make money from this.

“We are now opening up ownership space to create more jobs, more money and also better professionalism in the running of football generally. The top four teams in the EPL: Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are not owned by Englishmen but foreign investors. That is what we are looking at in future.”

The MD of NASD, Bola Ajomale, advised the representatives of the clubs to be ready to follow all the template for them to be listed.

“There must be accountability and transparency. The teams must all be duly registered like any other corporate body. The issuing houses will guide the teams accordingly,” Ajomale said.

Officials of the 18 leading issuing houses were shortlisted to act as advisors to the clubs were also present at the meeting where they commended the efforts of the LMC over the proposed listing of nine of the 20 clubs in the NPFL

The NFF’s First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, also commended the LMC and declared that: ”Football has come of age today.”