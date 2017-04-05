. . . Seek Explanation On Recovered N200bn Pension Fund By Maina

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe activities of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, between 2010 and 2013.

Specifically, the House seeks to probe the utilisation of about N200 billion recovered by the Task Force, during the leadership of its former chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

To this end, the House set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate activities of theTask Force from 2010 to the time of its dissolution in 2013, and report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative action.

The investigation will also be extended to and all the successor agencies.

The member representing Balanga/Billiri federal constituency of Gombe state, Hon. Ali Isa JC, in a motion titled ‘All to Investigate the Current Situation of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms,’ explained that the Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reform was created in June 2010 with the main objective of tracking and recovering pensions of all public service retirees.

According to the motion the Task Force became embroiled in widespread allegations of looting of pension funds and has been unable to account for more than N200 billion as a result of which the Task Force was dissolved in February, 2013.