Constitute Customs Board Immediately, Reps Tell Adeosun

The House of Representatives has urged the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun to urgently constitute the governing board for the Nigeria Customs Service.

The House also resolved to forward its resolution to the Senate for concurrence, as it mandated its committee on Customs and Excise to ensure implementation and report back to the House in four weeks time for further legislative actions.

The member representing Obio/Akpor federal constituency of Rivers State, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, in a motion noted that the continued failure by the minister of Finance to constitute the Board of the Nigerian Customs Service adversely affects the functioning of the service.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) was established under S. 1(2) of the Nigerian Customs Service Board Act, Cap. NI00, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and placed under the control of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Chinda stated further that the absence of the NCSB is a contravention of the provisions of the Act and is affecting the effective functioning of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

He added that unless the anomaly in the non-composition of the NCSB is urgently addressed, the whole essence of the Act would be defeated.

According to the motion, the powers being exercised by the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Service Board to appoint, promote and exercise disciplinary control over staff of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are vested in the Board under S. 4 of the NCSB Act.