Okowa Bags 2016 Mandela Medal On Human Rights Awards

For his commitment towards ensuring that the rights of the people are protected, especially in respect to job opportunities, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has bagged the prestigious Order of the Pride of Africa and the 2016 Mandela Medal for A Long Walk To Freedom Awards.

Ambassador Joseph Rankin, governor general for Africa, international commission of diplomatic relations, human rights and peace ambassador for the African region – International Human Rights Commission, presented the awards yesterday in a brief but impressive ceremony which was attended by the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa and other top government functionaries at the Government House, Asaba.

According to Ambassador Rankin, “Nominees for the award must have made substantial and long-term contributions in furtherance of civil rights, civil liberties, human rights on the African continent,” he said, asserting, “the Mandela Medal is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of human rights in Africa; the African region headquarters of the International Human Rights Commission, Geneva, Switzerland has established this award to honor and give public recognition to an individual that has made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of human rights on the African continent.”

While noting that “the Mandela Medal is the pinnacle of human rights recognition in Africa,” the Ambassador disclosed, “we are in Asaba city, the capital of Delta State in Nigeria to honour and commend a great achiever who has made an outstanding contribution to the promotion and protection of the human rights embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in other United Nation’s Human Rights instruments.”