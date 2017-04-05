Paris Refund: SERAP Asks Court To Compel FG To Publish

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, to grant it leave to apply for judicial relief and to seek an order of mandamus to compel the government to publish details of spending of N388.304billion London Paris Club Loan refunds allegedly diverted and mismanaged by the 35 states of Nigeria.

SERAP in the suit is also urging the court for an order to compel the Accountant General of the Federation Alhaji Ahmed Idris, to compile and pass on to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubabar Malami, SAN, information relating to the release and spending of N388.304 billion London Paris Club Loan refunds to the states.”

The orgsnisation is also praying the court for, “An order for the Attorney-General of the Federation to use the information on the spending by the 35 states to initiate legal action against the States that allegedly diverted and mismanaged the funds with a view to compelling the states to widely publish, including on a dedicated website, details of spending of the funds by them.”