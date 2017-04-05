St. Nicholas Hospital Makes LSE List Of Fastest Growing

St. Nicholas Hospital was one of 58 companies identified by the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in its new report as the fastest growing in Africa for recording consistent year on year (YoY) growth and building a successful indigenous model in healthcare.

The London Stock Exchange, in its first-ever ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ Report, observed that the selected companies were fundamental to the successful future of the African economy and showed enormous potential for growth and high-quality job creation.

It described the Nigerian companies, including small business concerns that made the list, as demonstrative of the success of Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy.

St. Nicholas Hospital is a growing privately owned group of hospitals and clinics established in 1952.

It has reputedly conducted over 160 transplants in its kidney transplant unit, representing 80 percent of all transplants in sub-Saharan Africa.

Commenting on the development, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer, St. Nicholas Hospital Dr. Dapo Majekodunmi said, “I am extremely pleased at the London Stock Exchange’s recognition of all the hard work that the St. Nicholas team puts into offering good medical services and especially delivering year on year successful financial performance in this challenging environment,” He observed that it was extraordinary for healthcare providers to be celebrated for achievements of this nature, assuring that St. Nicholas Hospital would take advantage of the potential growth opportunities in the Nigerian health sector to build a viable indigenous model in healthcare delivery