FG Disburses N756m To 81 Young Innovators

The Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment has approved the sum of N756.3 million for disbursement to 81 young Nigerian innovators as part of the Federal Government’s economic empowerment initiatives.

This was made known yesterday during the grant award ceremony attended by the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah in Abuja.

The grant is made possible through the Growth and Employment Project (GEM) financed by the World Bank IDA Credit.

The young innovators were selected following a rigorous technological innovation competition organized by the Presidency called Aso Villa Demo Day, which targets young Nigerian entrepreneurs with innovative business models that could contribute to the growth of the economy.

Having awarded grants to the best three innovators that emerged winners from the 2016 AVDD national competition, the Presidency engaged GEM to scale up the programme for wider impact.

GEM-AVDD Project invited business plan submissions from 289 shortlisted candidates that participated in the regional AVDD pitch screening events that took place in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Abuja in 2016. After a rigorous evaluation process, 81 of these candidates met all required eligibility and selection criteria and were selected as beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries were drawn from the six geo-political zones based on registrations to date on GEM’s Business Innovation and Growth (BIG) portal and the grants will be disbursed in two separate tranches, after the grant award

According to the Vice President, “The GEM-AVDD partnership demonstrates Government commitment to celebrate and empower the most promising and highly scalable indigenous technology start-ups who are providing innovative solutions to local challenges in Nigeria.’’

On his part, the Minister stated that, “GEM is about igniting businesses and building their capacity to grow and employ Nigerians. Above all, it helps solve the problem of funding faced by many of our MSMEs.”

The GEM Project is a $160m World Bank IDA Credit with a Project Implementation Unit at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The Project Development Objective is to increase growth and employment in participating firms in Nigeria through provision of technical assistance and grants to qualified existing firms/businesses across Nigeria, operating in five high growth sectors namely: Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Hospitality, Entertainment, Light Manufacturing, and Construction.