Consistency Is My Greatest Achievement In The Comedy Industry – MC BOB

Bob Anasi popularly known as M.C BOB hails from Assiga Afrekpe Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State. The Abuja based standup comedian and on air personality with Rhythm 94.7 FM whose shows have been rated high within and outside Abuja says his experience in the comedy industry was not too very bad because when he started comedy as a ‘church boy’, God placed him under the tutelage of another known comedian called Ghana Must Go who also is an Abuja based. 5years on and still counting, ‘God has been faithful to me” he said.

MC BOB who spoke to our correspondent recently at a show organised by Miss Health to remember mother’s day when asked how starting off in the comedy industry was like held that lots of people have contributed to his enhancement in the industry. ‘I came to Abuja as a trumpeter in 2010 and not as a comedian, but the comic side of me has been there and came out in 2012 when I met Pastor Bola Martins who mentored me and introduced me to Ghana Must Go. Ever since then, it has been from glory to glory.’

BOB has thrilled Abuja residents with variety of shows which features lots of A list comedians. Some of the shows are Laughter Unchain, Comedy Crusade, Comedy Crusade, Genesis Of Love, Mc Bob Again, M.C Bob Goes Crazy etc.

‘I am one of the biggest brand today in Abuja and M.C Bob The Magnificent Comedy Show which is coming up soon will feature the likes of M.C Mbakara (Calabar), Chuks d General, Amb. Wahala, Nick B, Short Cut, Willy Willy (wazobia FM), M.C Jotham and many more. I also run a weekly comedy club called ‘Happy Monday Comedy with M.C BOB’ at the biggest and most prestigious Hotel in Kubwa, Soul Lounge & Suites FHA Kubwa Abuja,’ he concluded.