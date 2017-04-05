MIPAD: IK Osakioduwa, Linda Ikeji Make 100 Under-40 Most Influential Africans

On-Air personality, IK Osakioduwa and celebrated blogger, Linda Ikeji have been named among 100 Most Influential Peoples of African Descent, MIPAD. CEO of Bella Naija and make-up artist and entrepreneur, Tara Fela-Durotoye also made the list.

In support of the United Nations’ International Decade for people of African Descent, MIPAD, a civil society initiative that celebrates high achievers of African descent was officially launched in Nigeria.

The initiative also unveiled the global list of most influential people of African descent,honouring a hundred under-40 people of African descent who are making global impact. The honourees in the categories of Politics and Governance across Africa include: Mark Okoye, commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget Development, Anambra State, Nigeria;WaelGhonim, Egyptian political activist, BogloKenewendo, economist/consultant/member of parliament, Botswana;AurthurKalalaKatalayi, advisor/ambassador/businessman from Democratic Republic of Congo; Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, national spokesman for Economic Freedom Fighters, South Africa among others. Other honourees in Politics and Governance category for African Diasporas include: Chuka Harrison Umunna, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom; David S. Wilson, senator, politician, United States of America; Paula Marcel Moreno Zapata, engineer, professor and former minister of Culture, Colombia among others. The event coincided with the UN commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The event, which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, over the weekend, brought in attendance AbikeDabiri, Senior Special Assistant to the president on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, as special guest of honour among others dignitaries including; Philip Folusho, founder, Phillips Consulting.

”We are excited about the turnout today. It is the first time this is happening in Africa and this is a special milestone for us. MIPAD are not just people on this platform but every African making change out there”, KamilOlofowobi, founder of MIPAD, said. Speaking at the event, AbikeDabiri said the MIPAD initiative is important in order to tell the stories of Africa by Africans themselves. ”We all have responsibility as Africans to put Africa first in all we that we do. The Africans in the Diaspora is the secret weapon of Africa”, Dabiri said. She called for a synergy between Nigerians in the diaspora and Nigerians at home, as well as, Africans in diaspora and Africans at home to elevate the continent to greater heights. The special guest of honour noted that Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents who are making impact on science, business, education, sports, and entertainment among other sectors across the world. She stressed that Africans in the diaspora can help change the narratives about Africa and called on skilled professionals to play major roles in developing the continent. Also speaking, Folusho Philips, chairman, Philips Consulting, commended MIPAD for the initiative adding that there was need to celebrate people when they are alive and not when they are gone to encourage others to do better. Folusho commended the United Nations for passing the resolution 68/237 that recognised the International Day of Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade. The MIPAD award is intended to galvanise the honourees into coming together to create opportunities for Africans in order to help solve the numerous problems of the African man.