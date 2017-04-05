We’ll Bounce Back, Be Patient With Us – 3SC Boss

After his team fell to a 4-2 defeat, this time to Akwa United of Uyo in a Nigeria Professional Football League Week 17 encounter in Uyo over the weekend, the chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Gbolagade Busari, has expressed his disappointment over the result, but called on the supporters and stakeholders in the club to be patient, as the club would get its groove back.

“It was not a good result for the club and the officials because we had gone into the match with a positive mind to pick a point but sadly enough it turned out the other way round.

“However, I can assure you that such will not repeat itself .The players were very devastated after the end of the first half that’s why they increased their a fighting spirit in the second half and scored two goals,” he explained.

Busari went ahead to explain that corrections would be made before the next game

“We are coming home to make corrections and ensure we pick the maximum three points at stake.

‘’We are not happy with the result as well but we have to appeal for calm. We are doing all we can to beef up the team,” he assured.

Friday Ubong had put Akwa United ahead in 11th minute with a sublime finish before hat-trick hero, Alhassan Ibrahim completed the rout in 28th, 35th and 44th minutes, respectively.

The Oluyole Warriors doubled up and fought back upon resumption of the second-half and pulled one back in the 57th minute via Moses James rebound after coming on for Fawaz Otun and Adewale Adigun for Assiri Emmanuel and Omololu Waheed.