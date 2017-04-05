Victor Moses Doubtful For Man City Clash

English Premier League leader, Chelsea will have do without injured Nigerian international, Victor Moses for their crunch league game against title rivals, Manchester City today.

The Super Eagles man has been struggling with a calf injury he sustained in the Blues’ FA Cup win over Manchester United

The knock kept Moses out of Nigeria’s squad for their international friendly game against Senegal and also missed Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend and Antonio Conte side may have to cope without him another two weeks .

The Nigerian who is one of the key players in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system missed training yesterday, casting further doubt over his ability to be fit for the clash with City.

Speaking ahead of the crucial clash at the pre-match conference, Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte said he is unsure whether the Nigerian star will be fit to face Manchester City today, saying he will have his fitness evaluated before a decision is made on his availability.

‘’I don’t know if Victor will be able to play tomorrow [Wednesday],’’ said Conte during a pre-match conference.

‘We have another day to check the situation in the right way. We have a couple of situations to check and then make the best decision for the starting 11 tomorrow (today).’’

The Blues need a win against Pep Guardiola’s men to boost their chances of emerging as league champions following their slump against Sam Allardyce’s Palace.