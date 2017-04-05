Benue: Tivs In UK Demand End To Killings By Herdsmen

Tiv people resident in the United Kingdom, under the auspices of Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK) have called on the federal government to act now and bring an end to the killings of the people of Benue State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

According to MUTUK, the failure of the federal government to protect the people of Benue as well as address the recurring attacks on the people of the state had resulted in widespread deaths, seizure of indigenous lands and destruction of farmlands and produce, alleging that in the last three years, 2,000 Tiv indigenes have been brutally killed and a further 750 seriously wounded or maimed. “Approximately 100,000 men, women and children are made refugees as a result of incessant attack on Tiv people of Benue State,” a statement jointly signed by Martin Akiga, President; Kuram Gwakyaa, vice president and Salome Biam, social secretary, on behalf of MUTUK management committee read.

MUTUK lamented that things had degenerated in the agrarian state to a point where the people now spend each day in anxiety for the fear of becoming victims of this unprovoked cruelty of the Fulani herdsmen terrorism, just as many have watched their lives turned upside down, lost homes, lands and watched the murder of their loved ones.

The association also threw its weight behind the proposed Bill before the Benue State House of Assembly seeking to ban open grazing and called for immediate passage of the bill to facilitate the ejection of all herdsmen from the state, adding that once the Bill is enacted, the government must ensure that it is powerfully enforced with the full strength of the law.

“The Fulani Herdsmen should go back to their respective states and leave us to farm peacefully on our indigenous lands. They have no right to our lands and they have no right to violate our people and property. The people of Benue state are not obliged to accommodate these herdsmen with our ancestral lands for the purpose of grazing. We do not owe these murderers anything. Whilst we respect the right of freedom of movement within Nigeria, occupying indigenous private lands does not form part of that right. Our people are farmers and do not go to other states asking for ‘farming reserves’, our neighbouring states would never agree to this. Why should we create grazing reserves for these terrorists? MUTUK says a definitive NO to grazing reserves in Benue state!” the statement read.

MUTUK further called on all Tiv sons and daughters around the world to stand up against the evil and barbaric acts of the herdsmen.