Sambisa Forest: Group Lauds Nigerian Army Over NASAC

An anti-terrorism coalition, the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Army for the successful hosting of the 2017 Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship ( NASAC ) inside Sambisa forest, the erstwhile fortress of Boko Haram Terrorists which fell to the Army last December.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, NCAT Secretary General, Comrade Garuba Shehu stated that staging the championship in Sambisa Forest is symbolic of the defeat and degradation of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

He also commended the federal government for naming the Shooting Range in Sambisa Forest after the late Lt.-Col. Abu Ali, who was the Commander of an army formation at Mallam Fatori in Borno east, saying such honour will motivate troops.

He also hinted that as the anniversary of the Nyanya bombing in the FCT approaches, NCAT will be recognizing the efforts of every Nigerian soldier and officer who has contributed in one way or the other to the fight against insurgency and will send medal to

He lauded President Buhari for his commitment to the counter-insurgency operations that have taken back the country from terrorists even as efforts continue to mop up the remnant of the terrorists.

Shehu said hosting of this all important event in place that was once notorious as the base of the Boko Haram terror group further shows the progress that has been made in restoring order to our land.

The statement reads further, “The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen TY Buratai, despite rejecting some awards in recognition of his contribution to the fight against terrorism and preferring that all honour in this regards be given to President Muhammadu Buhari, deserves commendation and we salute his unique leadership that has made the military exploits against terrorism possible. While we recognize his desire to focus on getting the job done and not be distracted by awards, NCAT will on the occasion of the anniversary of the Nyanaya Bomb blast, which marks the end of incessant bombing in the FCT, send medals to his office.

“Our belief is that President Buhari would see same as a nudge from Nigerians for him to honour and reward every Nigerian soldier and officer who has contributed in one way or the other to the fight against insurgency.

“In this regard, we are elated that the Shooting Range in Sambisa Forest has been named after the late Lt.-Col. Abu Ali, who was the Commander of an army formation at Mallam Fatori in Borno east, and died in a battle on November 4, 2016 with six of his men while fighting terrorists. We urge that the recognition should include providing succor to the families of our fallen heroes.”

Shehu urged President Buhari to declare the Nyanya area where the bomb blast took place to be named as Resilience Square in honour of the victims who lost their lives to that ugly incident.

“We reiterate our earlier appeal to Nigerians to support the military and security services with information that will help in tracking down and apprehending the remnants of the terror group while those who have relations among the fighters should prevail on them to surrender for reintegration,” he stated.