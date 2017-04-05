Reps to engage NCC, Multichoice  over Increased bouquet Charges 

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated it’s committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to interface with the Nigerian Communications Commission, the Consumer Protection Council, and the Multichoice Satellite Television Company over increased prices of bouquet offer.

The committee is expected to address concerns over the increment and report back to the House in eight weeks for further legislative action.

The member representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna state, Hon. Tajudeen Abbass in a motion on the need to investigate the exorbitant charges and refusal of Multi-choice Satellite Television Company to Adopt “Pay As You Go” Package Option.

According to the motion, the ever increasing prices of the various bouquet on offer by Multi-choice Satellite Television Company and its refusal to offer a “Pay As You Go” package option on its Digital Satellite Television is causing a financial strain on its subscribers.

Abass observed that it has become a practice of the company to increase the prices of its various packages almost on a yearly basis.

“For instance, in 2013 the monthly subscription increased by 7–10%; in 2014 by 10-15% and in 2015 by 10–22%, and just recently, the company sent a notification of another price increase with effect from May, 2017,” he said.

According to the motion DSTV does not have a ‘Pay As You Go’ plan thereby as most similar communication companies around the world have, thereby making its subscription plan to expire at the end of the monthly subscription period, whether or not the subscriber used the services.

“The regular increases in the prices of the various bouquet and refusal to adopt a “Pay As You Go” option is against all known and fair business practices all over the world,” he added.