Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
BBNaija: Governors Join The Race
Alameisegha Died For Niger Delta Emancipation – Ibori
Meningitis Scourge: APC Govt Is Insensitive – PDP
Tinubu Started Political Career In Barber’s Shop – Obasa
Home / News / Reps Urge Health Ministry To Establish Medical Centre In Kano Community

Reps Urge Health Ministry To Establish Medical Centre In Kano Community

— Apr 5, 2017 5:26 pm | Leave a comment

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Health to establish and equip a Medical Centre at Tsanyawa, headquarters of Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The House also mandated it’s Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to ensure implementation and report back to the House in eight weeks for further legislative action.

This is sequel to a motion sponsored the member representing Tsanyawa/Kunchi. Hon. Sani U. Bala.

Bala noted that Tsanyawa town with a fast growing population is lacking in the provision of medical services that will adequately handle the multifarious life threatening diseases prevalent in the area, especially the rising rate of child mortality.

He observed that residents have to travel long distances at times as far as 86km to Kano and 94km to Katsina and even 218km to Jigawa State to obtain treatment and other medical services.

According to the motion,  successive governments failed to take proactive measures to mitigate the hardships people encounter before accessing health care services.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Download Alexa Toolbar

BOI

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns

Copyright © 2015 Leadership Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.