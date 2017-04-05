Reps Urge Health Ministry To Establish Medical Centre In Kano Community

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Health to establish and equip a Medical Centre at Tsanyawa, headquarters of Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The House also mandated it’s Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to ensure implementation and report back to the House in eight weeks for further legislative action.

This is sequel to a motion sponsored the member representing Tsanyawa/Kunchi. Hon. Sani U. Bala.

Bala noted that Tsanyawa town with a fast growing population is lacking in the provision of medical services that will adequately handle the multifarious life threatening diseases prevalent in the area, especially the rising rate of child mortality.

He observed that residents have to travel long distances at times as far as 86km to Kano and 94km to Katsina and even 218km to Jigawa State to obtain treatment and other medical services.

According to the motion, successive governments failed to take proactive measures to mitigate the hardships people encounter before accessing health care services.