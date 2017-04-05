Ekiti Assembly Arrest Warrant: It Was Politically Motivated – Fayemi

Former Ekiti State Governor and Minister of Steel and Mineral Resources Dr Kayode Fayemi has said that the warrant of arrest issued against him by the state House of Assembly was politically motivated and done in bad faith, urging a Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti to set it aside.

Fayemi in a suit filed by his counsel, Rafiu Balogun, copies of which was made available to newsmen yesterday contended that the summons and warrant of arrest issued against him by the Assembly was done in gross violation of the provisions of Sections 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Assembly had called on the Inspector General of Police to give effect to the warrant to bring Fayemi to the legislative chamber to defend himself against allegation of misappropriation of State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) funds totaling N852 million.

The lawmakers also accused Fayemi, of fraud in the award of contracts during his administration between 2010 and 2014.

He is demanding from the plaintiffs the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira Only) as general damages for the embarrassment, odium, contempt and public ridicule the issuance of the summons and arrest warrant has caused him having been widely circulated in the print, electronic and online media.

Joined as defendants in the suit, are the Assembly, the Speaker, the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command.

Fayemi is seeking a perpetual injunction of the court restraining the third and fourth defendants from arresting him or giving effect to the warrant of arrest issued by the first and second defendants in total disregard of the provisions of Sections 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He is also praying the court for a declaration that the issuance of the warrant to compel his appearance to answer questions on the N852 million UBEC funds are issues before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the knowledge of 1st and 2nd defendants and against the doctrine of separation of powers.

In the affidavit in support of the Originating Summons, Fayemi said he knew as a fact that Ekiti State government did not constitute any Judicial Commission of Inquiry or an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate him or probe his tenure let alone finding him guilty or indicting him for any corrupt practices or misappropriation of funds.

He contended that the resolution to summon him to appear before the Assembly and the subsequent warrant of arrest was a calculated attempt to embarrass him and done to water down the effect of a libel suit he filed at an Abuja High Court against a lawmaker, Samuel Omotoso and an aide to the governor, Lere Olayinka.

Fayemi averred that he prepared a comprehensive handover note of his stewardship of four years which was made available to the lawmakers adding that it was in recognition of his zero tolerance for corruption and selfless service to humanity that he was appointed Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.