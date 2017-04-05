Ondo Govt, NDDC Signs MoU on Araromi-Akodo-Lekki Road

The Ondo State government and the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the age-long neglected Araromi-Akodo-Lekki road.

The MOU, which is aimed at building the road for the purpose of opening up the project for integrated economic development, was signed on behalf of the state government by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, while the NDDC Managing Director, Mr.Nsima Ekere, signed on behalf of the commission.

The state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN who spoke after the ceremony , lamented the condition of the residents of the southern senatorial district of the state.

While expressing optimism that the Araromi-Akodo-Lekki road would be delivered before the expiration of the tenure of the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, Akeredolu said, visit by the NDDC Board led by Ndoma-Egba was impactful because it would afford the commission to have adequate knowledge of the gloomy condition of the people of the Niger Delta area of the state.

The governor , however, expressed concern that the southern senatorial district of the state had been neglected for years in spite of the fact the treasures of the state were hidden in the area.

According to him, “The people of the Southern Senatorial District have been in total darkness for over four years and this ought not to be so.”

The governor who also used the occasion to renew his promise to spread development to all the three senatorial districts of the state, hailed the NDDC for showing interest in partnering with his administration to provide good governance to the people.

While commending the commission for re-mobilising contractors to all the abandoned projects in the Niger Delta communities in the state, also tasked the NDDC to support efforts aimed developing agriculture in the state.

The chairman of the commission, Senator Ndoma-Egba who spoke earlier said ,the commission had decided to review all the NDDC’s projects in the state to ensure impactful projects delivery.

He said of the NDDC’s 785 projects in Ondo State, 381 are ongoing; 266 had been neglected; 96 were either stalled or abandoned and 42 had been awarded, but contractors had yet to return to sites.

According to him, the commission would focus on projects that would truly integrate the Niger Delta region and contractors working at Omotosho power project will be paid next week.

The chairman of the NDDC board said a new Niger Delta Development master plan would be designed to facilitate integrated development of the Niger Delta area.

He said: “We want to set a frame-work for a new Niger Delta Development. We have to start a new partnership with Ondo State; the challenge is to exploit the potential available in the state for impactful development.”

Ndoma-Egba added that the commission was contemplating settling up a Niger Delta Development Bank for effective economic development of the region.

Also, the State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who spoke with reporters shortly after the event said the project would bring the economic development to the people of the area and the state in general.

Ajayi, who had represented the Ilaje-Ese federal constituency at the House of Representatives, noted that the state was the most peaceful Niger-Delta state promised the cooperation of people of the area when the project commenced.