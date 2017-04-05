JAMB Applicants Protest Against Stressful Registration Process In Calabar

Hundreds of potential JAMB candidates, on Wednesday, took to the streets of Calabar, in a peaceful protest against the stressful registration formalities involved in the 2017 exercise.

The protesters, who filed into the streets at 7am, decried the way the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was handling the entire exercise.

One of the Candidates, Mr. Bassey Peter, said the slow internet services experienced by the candidates in the course of registration also contributed a great deal to the challenges they were faced with.

According to him, after paying the required N6,200 fee to obtain the UTME form over two weeks ago, he had not been able to obtain his Personal Identity Number (PIN), to complete the registration formalities.

Every efforts made to reach the management of JAMB in the state for an official reaction proved abortive, as the protesters blocked the only entrance leading into the public building.

Although, the protest was peaceful, security operatives were sighted close to the JAMB office to forestall a breakdown of law and order.