Ex-minister Fault Agitations For Return Of Secondary Schools To Original Owners

A former Minister of State for Education, Dr. Adewumi Abitoye, has flayed the continued agitations for the return of secondary schools to the original owners.

Abitoye said , if government returns the affected schools to their original owners, it would take education far away from children of the poor.

He made the call while the 79-84 set of old students of Aquinas College, Akure, Ondo state, was donating two giant generating sets and other gifts to the school.

The former minister said: “By the time we were here, the school was being run by the Catholic mission and it was very beautiful. We learned a lot. Fortunately, the standards are still maintained up till today. That shows you that we had a good foundation.

“I find it difficult to support the idea of returning schools to their original owners because of the children of poor people. Once the schools are returned, tuition fees will be high. Parents will be running here and there to get money to finance the education of their children.”

Speaking earlier, the principal of the college, Pastor Ayibiowu Babasola, commended the 79-84 set for contributing to the development of the school, urging other old students not to forget the college.

President of the 1979-84 set, Bolujoko Osindeko, said: “We came to give back because of the values the school impacted into us.

“If you want society to grow, you have to come back and give. It is also meant to encourage the pupils to develop the spirit of giving back to where their lives are given value.”