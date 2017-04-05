Reps Order Reconstruction Of Maiduguri-Damboa Road In 2017 Budget

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated it’s committees on Works and Appropriations to include the reconstruction of the Maidiguri – Damboa road in the 2017 budget.

The House unanimously adopted a motion sponsored by the member representing Maidiguri Metropolitan federal constituency Hon Abdulkadir Rahis.

Rahis noted that Damboa road which spans a distance of 5.5km is a federal road and one of the busiest roads in Maiduguri metropolis has deteriorated and as a result causing avoidable accidents as well as unnecessary traffic inconveniences to motorists.

According too him, the long stretch of road passes through important institutions in Maiduguri metropolis and plays an essential role in the socio-economic lives of inhabitants of the city.

He observed that the was an urgent need to carry out repairs on the Maiduguri-Damboa Road to avert further loss of lives and property, more deterioration and consequent hardships on the people.