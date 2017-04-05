Proper Implementation of Economic Recovery Growth Plan Will Revive Nigeria’s Economy- Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed confidence that if properly implemented, the Economic Recovery Growth Plan launched by President Muhammadu Buhari , (ERGP), will revive Nigeria’s economy

Dogara stated this Wednesday at the launch of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan at the Presidential villa in Abuja, Dogara, stated that the House of Representatives will monitor its implementation to ensure that it does not get abandoned like other programmes in the past.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Turaki Hassan, Dogara expressed pleasure that the imput of the National Assembly were adopted in the economic plan, the Speaker declared, “Today marks one of those days that some of us who are students of economic development will be proud..”

“For the first time, the plan has the inputs of all stakeholders. I am happy that the inputs of the National Assembly, most of it was adopted. I have no doubt that if properly implemented, it will turn around the economy. “My concern was the implementation but we have been reassured by the minister that it will not go the way of good visions that failed because they were never implemented. We have in the person of Mr President a good captain,” he said.

He however pledge support of the House towards implementation of the document.

“I pledged the unalloyed support of the House to the implementation of this document, and we promise that we will follow through to see that it being implemented. because this nation is a burial ground for good ideas, some ideas were never implemented,”‎ he stated.