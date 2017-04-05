A/Ibom Finance Commissioner lauds Lawmakers for swift passage of 2017 Appropriation

The Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for finance Mr. Nsikan Linus Nkan has commended the state lawmakers for the swift passage of the2017 appropriation bill on time.

Linus Nkan who gave the commendation the during the 2017 budget breakdown held at le Meridian Ibom Hotel and Gulf Resorts, Uyo said, the sum total of what is in the 2017 budget is the promise of the governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel to Akwa Ibom people and prayed for the availability of funds for the execution of projects as captured in this year’s budget.



He explained that the budget for capital expenditure gulps N201, 997,800,000 while recurrent expenditure was assigned N169, 294,685,580.

The finance Commissioner called on all citizens to pay their tax as at when due in order to make it possible for government to achieve all that has been captured in the budget.

“Whatever we need can be achieved through a supplementary budget but the government did not want an over bloated budget but one that we can achieve 70 % implementation.”



In his remark, the chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on appropriation and finance, Dr Usoro Akpanusoh appealed to heads of government ministries, agencies and departments to open their doors and receive lawmakers on oversight duty.



According to him, this is one way to ensure that the budget is implemented as the lawmakers have the power to appeal to the state government for prompt release of funds for smooth implementation.

The NUJ Chairman, Elder Patrick Albert appealed that budget details be made available to the 4th Estate of the Realm for oversight functions while increase budgetary provisions for Education and health sectors was also canvassed by NLC.