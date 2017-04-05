Restructuring: SOKAPU To Partner Niger Delta, Middle Belt, Others

The umbrella body of over 45 ethnic nationalities in Southern Kaduna under the platform of Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU) has concluded arrangement to partner with Niger Delta, Middle Belt and other Southern pressure groups in order to take a common position on restructuring Nigeria.

The group in a communiqué made available to Journalists after its emergency stakeholders meeting in Zonkwa, said the alliance with other interest groups across the country is necessary in view of recent happenings and killings of its innocent citizens by herdsmen.

“Southern Kaduna must align with similar agitations and be ready to do so should other regions decide to go their separate ways,” they said.

The communiqué signed by SOKAPU President, Barrister Solomon Musa frown against the continuous closure of Kaduna State University (KASU), or the threat to relocate the institutions including the College of Education, (CEO) in Southern Kaduna.

The communique called for the immediate release of the paramount chief of Kurama, Dr. Ishaku Damina in line with the bail granted him by the court.